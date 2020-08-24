APC sweeps Ondo council poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) made a clean sweep of the local government chairmanship polls in Ondo State.

This was announced Sunday by the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), which said the APC won all the 18 chairmanship seats in Saturday’s poll.

Announcing the election result on Sunday evening, the commission’s Chairman, Prof. Yomi Dinakin, said that the party also won 194 councillorship seats out of 198, while the results in the four remaining wards were declared inconclusive.

There was no contest in five local governments, and Dinakin, who declared the APC candidates winner of the election in the five local government areas, said it was in line with the Electoral Act.

