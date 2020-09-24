APC state chairman, treasurer jailed for N800m fraud

The Niger APC Chairman Engineer Jibrim Iman and the Treasurer, Shari Abdulsalam were on Wednesday jailed by a Minna Chief Magistrate Court pending the ruling on their bail application Friday.

The duo and two others at large were arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Nasiru Muazu on a three count charge of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and criminal misappropriation, all contrary to section, 97,312, and 309 of the penal code law.

The prosecuting ASP Ahmed Saidu had told the court that Imam and Shafi along with the two others still at large connived to misappropriate nearly N800million belonging to the All Progressive Congress (APC), Niger state chapter.

Saidu alleges that the monies were withdrawn from two new generation banks in Minna, the Niger state capital between 1st June, 2014 and 1st June, 2020.

The prosecution also alleged that the accused persons “also misappropriated other funds of All Progressive Congress, Niger state chapter that were made willfully, and you all dishonestly converted to your personal uses the said monies”, saying that the said monies were withdrawn by the accused persons without memo and have remained unaccounted for.

