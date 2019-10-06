APC slams Jonathan, says Cameron was right about Chibok Girls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says former President Goodluck Jonathan should not have responded to the allegations of David Cameron, former UK prime minister, as Nigerians already know about his negligence.

In his new book entitled: “For the Record”, Cameron had accused Jonathan of not allowing the British government rescue some of the Chibok school who were kidnapped on April 14, 2014.

But the former president described Cameron as a liar, saying the former British prime minister aimed at him because he refused to legalise homosexuality.

In a statement on Saturday, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, said there was no need for the former president to deny the allegations because Nigerians know of his negligence.

“Denying or arguing against the truth is not going to change anything at this stage. Nigerians already know the story of Jonathan’s habitual negligence to matters of state,” he said.

“The Chibok schoolgirl’s abduction and his ‘sleeping behind the wheel’ is not a story to deny as it is already part of our national history.”

The APC spokesman said Jonathan ought to take responsibility rather than apportion blames.

“What is important now is Jonathan explaining to the families of the abducted schoolgirls why as president he did nothing for two weeks after the Chibok abduction and still refuses to take responsibility for the tragedy up till now — except he continues to blame the Chibok abductionsand other failings of his administration on the so-called grand conspiracy against him,” Issa-Onilu said.

“The current administration’s reactions and actions after the similar and unfortunate Dapchi schoolgirls kidnapping is a pointer to how a responsive government should act.

“That Jonathan government was corrupt was actually half of the story. The full story is that corruption hallmarked the successive 16 years administrations under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It is shameful that anyone is even defending it.

“Corruption is PDP’s political ideology. This fact is already cast in stone. Nigerians do not need Cameron or anyone else to tell us how corrupt and ineffectual the PDP era was.

“As a consequence, Nigerians voted out the PDP administration in 2015 and elected the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to clear the mess the 16-year PDP administration left the country.”