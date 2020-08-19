APC rocked as 5000 members dump party, declare support for Obaseki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has hit a bump ahead of the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State as over 5,000 of its members defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday.

The defecting members reaffirmed their support for the reelection bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki, the PDP candidate.

Leading the 5,000 APC members to declare their support for the PDP in Ward 6, Ubiaja, in Esan South-East Local Government Area (LGA), Hon. John Bobby Palmer, said the decision was to secure the reelection of Governor Obaseki and ensure the consolidation of his administration’s achievements.

Speaking at the governor’s reelection rally in Ubiaja, the APC leader commended Obaseki for prioritising the welfare and wellbeing of Edo people against the interest of a few selfish politicians.

Palmer said: “Obaseki has done well in his first term and because we love good things, we have no choice but to join the party which stands for development.”

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Edo PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, noted that: “Obaseki, in the last three years and eight months, has performed better and surpassed the achievements of Adams Oshiomhole in eight years. If Obaseki is returned to power, Esan people will occupy their place in Edo politics.

“Under the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) programme, over 40,000 pupils now have access to the home-schooling platform for zero data e-learning for free, amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

On his part, Governor Obaseki said his administration will continue to pursue reforms and programmes to better the lives of Edo people.

