APC Rep wins Ogun rerun poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kolapo Osunsanya, as the winner of a rerun election ordered by the Court of Appeal for the Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North-East Federal Constituency.

Osunsanya was sacked by the National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Ogun State on September 9, 2019, following a petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Taiwo Shote. The tribunal also ordered a rerun within 90 days.

But in a rerun election held on Saturday in three local government areas, Osunsanya polled a total vote of 25,959 votes to defeat Shote who had 21,911 votes.

The Returning Officer-in-charge of the election, Professor Charles Onwuka, of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), declared the APC candidate as the winner, at the Ijebu-Ode Grammar School Collation centre for the federal constituency, having fulfilled the necessary constitutional requirements.