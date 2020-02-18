APC protesters demand Oshiomhole’s removal

All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths Stakeholders Forum (YSF) on Monday protested to the party’s secretariat in Abuja seeking the removal of its National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The protesters who wielded several placards blamed Oshiomhole for losing Bayelsa State to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Genesis Johnson who spoke on behalf of the protesters claimed that Oshiomhole had been running the affairs of the party in breach of the party’s constitution, adding that his impunity has caused the party a major loss in Zamfara, Bayelsa and Rivers states

“We are not happy with his conduct and we are the party faithful we ask him to go, we put him there. Bringing Oshiomhole is like bringing a curse to the party,” he stated.

The protesters vowed to sustain the protest with a view to ensuring that the National Chairman gives way for the party to move forward.