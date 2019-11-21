‘APC plotting to replace Osinbajo in 2020’ – Fani-Kayode

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to replace Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with Senator Robert Boroffice.

This comes amid a rumoured rift between Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari despite the presidency debunking such claims.

However, in a tweet on Wednesday which has now been deleted, Mr Fani-Kayode, alleged that Boroffice, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Wale Edun, and Yemi Cardozo are among contenders for the number two citizen slot.

“I hear Sen. Robert Borrofice from Ondo is now the leading contender to replace the gutless midget. He is followed by @kfayemi from Ekiti, Wale Edun from Lagos and Yemi Cardozo from Lagos. Pastor/Professor had better start packing his bags. February 2020 should be a fun month!” he wrote.

Reports of a rift between the nation’s top two citizens were also heightened after President Buhari travelled to London on a two-week private visit without handing-over to Osinbajo.

Things reached a nadir early November after report of the sack of over 35 aides of the vice president went public.

Media assistant to the president, Garba Shehu, justified the bloodbath, saying: “The streamlining is not personal or targeted to undermine the Vice President’s office. The President is in absolute control of his government. The media should stop attributing non-existent powers to some people.

“There cannot be anyone too powerful for President Buhari to control.”