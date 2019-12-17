APC pardons Amosun, Okorocha others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday lifted the suspension on five of its members, months after they were suspended for various anti-party activities.

They are: Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Senators Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha, Voice of Nigeria (VON) Director-General Osita Okechukwu and former Niger Delta Minister Usani Uguru Usani.

Amosun and Okorocha were suspended for allegedly working against their party in the run-up to the last general elections when they held the fort as governors in Ogun and Imo states.

The Ondo governor, Osita and Usani were suspended for indiscipline and alleged anti-party activities

But in an announcement Monday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu, said the decision to lift the suspension was in line with the party’s deliberate policy of fairness and actions targeted at ensuring harmony within the party across the country.

He said: “Through the suspension, our party has shown the capacity and willingness to implement its own rules and enforce discipline when there is an infraction. We have also shown that no individual is above discipline and that the party would always apply equity and justice in the day to day running of the party.

“We hope the concerned party members will seize this opportunity to fully reconcile themselves with their ward, local government, and state party structures, key into the party activities, and continue to make their own contributions to the growth and stability of the party

“We urge them to also take steps to reconcile with groups and individuals that are important to ensuring a lasting solution to any conflict that may exist in their respective states.”