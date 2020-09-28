‘APC most likely to zone presidency to S/East’ – VON DG

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, says that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will most likely zone the 2023 presidency to the South-East.

Okechukwu stated this at the APC expanded caucus meeting at the party’s secretariat in Enugu, ahead of the Isi-Uzo State Constituency bye-election fixed for Oct. 31.

According to him, the zoning of the presidential position was to enshrine equity, justice and good conscience which the party was known for.

Okechukwu also commended the state’s party chairman for his efforts in uniting the party and bringing back aggrieved members like the pioneer chairman, Chief Adolphus Ude and pioneer women leader, Mrs Queen Nwankwo, amongst others.

He said that APC had only one executive committee in the state led by Dr Ben Nwoye and enjoined members to work to consolidate the new found peace and unity.

The meeting was attended by party leaders in all the 260 wards of the state.

