‘APC is a stinking coven of treasury looters’ – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday lambasted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), calling it a stinking coven of treasury looters.

The party further described APC as a fizzling political platform facing an inevitable extinction.

In a statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, failed to divert public attention from the alleged rot in his party by blaming the PDP and respected Nigerians for the infighting in the APC.

He stated that it is only in a dysfunctional and disoriented party that Oshiomhole, who allegedly is also overburdened by corruption allegation, can find a space.

Ologbondiyan said such development points only to the alleged decadence that prevails in APC.

He said Oshiomhole needs to know that his party is yet to recover from the ‘shambolic conduct’ of its affairs, particularly its congresses, in which lingering allegations of bribery, extortions, manipulations, excessive highhandedness and corruption had allegedly destroyed the fabrics of their party.

He said,

“One would have expected Oshiomhole to eat the humble pie and accept responsibility for leading his party into an irredeemable disarray, rather than accusing respected Nigerians and the PDP for the disgraceful infighting in his party over loot sharing, lust for power and inordinate ambition to continue to pillage our national patrimony.

“It is equally appalling that rather than engaging himself in a soul searching and apologize to Nigerians over the destruction which the APC has caused our nation, Oshiomhole is busy mouthing diatribes against the PDP that created a robust economy which his confused party had vanquished.”

He claimed that the PDP is a focused, organized and purposeful political party, which, he said, Nigerians are rallying on to rescue the nation from the alleged incompetence, cluelessness, arrogance and mass failures of the APC in the last five years.

Ologbondiyan said it is therefore instructive for Oshiomhole to note that the PDP is too busy to be interested in the APC or engage itself in any brickbat with a political party whose end, according to him, has come.

He said,

“APC can no longer beguile Nigerians as they have since come to know that it is nothing but a power-grabbing vehicle designed to fleece our nation and subjugate the citizens.

“Oshiomhole should thus concentrate on his role as the undertaker of the APC until he buries the ashes of his fizzling party and saves Nigerians the trauma of suffering which the APC has come to represent, instead of dabbling into the activities of our great party.”