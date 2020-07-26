APC group hits Gov Makinde over N100bn bond

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has come under fire from the Progressives Front (PF), a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over the proposed N100 billion bond being sought by the government.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Olugbenga Olayemi, and Secretary, Wale Murphy,on Saturday in Ibadan, said the move is inimical to the state’s development.

“For Makinde’s administration to take such a gargantuan loan whose details were opaque is akin to laying the foundation for financial enslavement of the state that unborn generations would suffer for.

“When did we come to this sorry pass in Oyo State?

“We had thought with all his pre-election promises, Gov. Makinde had creative ways of generating revenue for the state.

“Makinde had promised to export maize to Botswana to increase revenue for the state.

“He also said that within six months, the state under his watch would no longer go cap in hand to Abuja to beg for federal allocation.

“Obviously, all these were mere rhetoric to hoodwink our people to submit their mandate; a year and two months after, he is plunging the state into a debt burden,” it said.

The group said that the governor needed to do a lot more, adding that there was nothing on the ground to indicate governance in the state.

“If Gov. Makinde had condemned the past administration for incurring a debt of about N90billion in eight years, within his 14 months sojourn, he is about incurring a debt of about N150billion.

“What would happen after his tenure? It stands to reason that Oyo State would be in a debt hole it would find it difficult to get out of.

“The government should have a rethink,” it said.

