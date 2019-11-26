‘APC Govs must pay minimum wage’ – Oshiomhole

All Progressives Congress (APC) governors were told on Monday to champion the implementation of the new minimum wage.

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the APC, stated this at a parley of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and the Federal Government in Jos, Plateau State on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari urged the governors to raise the tempo of the anti-graft battle in their domains.

Oshiomhole reminded the governors: “As the ruling party, it is good that the states under the APC should take the lead in the payment of the new salary structure to prove that it is a welfare party.”

In a goodwill message at the opening of the meeting, Oshiomhole said: “I want all the APC states to be the first to implement the new minimum wage, so that when workers start making trouble in some states as a result of non-payment of the minimum wage, APC states will not be affected.

“It is my desire that APC governors make the payment of the new minimum wage as a priority as a demonstration of our progressiveness and welfarist”

The APC chair also urged the governors to give special attention to education, adding that the PGF should work with the party and its leadership in the interests of Nigerians.

Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, told the governors to double up on the anti-graft fight to make the crusade holistic and all-encompassing.

The president also renewed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of Nigerians, saying that the rescue of the economy from recession through a concerted effort underscored the commitment.

In their remarks, PGF Chairman Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Northern Governors Forum (NGF) Chairman Simon Lalong said yesterday’s meeting was scheduled to focus on policy synergy and peer review for sustainable growth across the country.