APC Governors Shun Buhari’s Inaugural Campaign Council Meeting

Governors of the All Progressives Congress are conspicuously absent at the inaugural meeting of the party’s presidential campaign council at the state house, Abuja.

The governors – ostensibly listed to serve as coordinators in their respective states – sat out of the meeting to consider and approve the structure and operational modalities of the campaign.

In attendance are President Muhammadu Buhari, chairman of the campaign council, Bola Tinubu, co-chairman and Adams Oshiomhole, the APC national chairman.

Others are Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation and director-general of the campaign team, Adeleke Mamora, director-general (operations), and Waziri Bulama, deputy director-general (coordination), are also in attendance.

The zonal directors for the campaign council are also present at the meeting. They are Aliyu Wamakko (north-west), Ali Ndume (north-east), Abdullahi Adamu (north-central), Sola Oke (south-west), Sharon Ikeazor (south-east) and Godswill Akpabio (south-south).

Other members of the presidential campaign council present are Senator George Akume, vice chairman north, and Ken Nnamani, vice chairman south.

Buhari had earlier tasked the campaign to devise means to create awareness for the re-election bid as he would not allot government funds for the campaign.