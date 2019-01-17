APC Excluded from INEC’s List of Rivers Assembly Candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the names of candidates for the National Assembly election in Rivers State, and the names of the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were excluded from the list.

The names of the candidates were revealed on Thursday in a list signed by INEC secretary, Rose Orianran-Anthony.

This comes after the crisis rocking the party in the state that saw its candidates – Magnus Abe and Tonye Cole – sacked by the court in the gubernatorial race.

The party has vowed to appeal its exclusion, as it did in Zamfara State where INEC had excluded its candidate from the governorship race.