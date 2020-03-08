APC denies convening emergency NEC meeting

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the report of an emergency meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

According to a statement on Saturday, the party noted that the said meeting was scheduled to hold on March 17.

The statement jointly signed by three APC chieftains Babatunde Ogala (National Legal Adviser), Lanre Issa-Onilu (National Publicity Secretary), and Waziri Bulama (National Secretary), said the invitation was credited to the party’s Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom.

It, however, stated the conditions for which a national executive committee meeting could be convened as provided by Article 25(B)(i) and (ii) of the APC Constitution.

“The National Executive Committee shall meet every quarter and or at any time decided by the National Chairman or at the request made in writing by at least two-thirds of the members of the National Executive Committee provided that not less than fourteen days’ notice is given for the meeting to be summoned.

“Without prejudice to Article 25(B)(i) of this Constitution, the National Working Committee may summon an emergency National Executive Committee meeting at any time, provided that at least seven days’ notice of the meeting shall be given to all those entitled to attend,” the statement said.

The APC chieftains stressed that neither the national chairman nor the resolution of two-thirds of members of the National Executive Committee has directed nor made any request to summon such a meeting.

“The National Working Committee, therefore, disassociates itself from the said illegal and unauthorised notice of meeting of the National Executive Committee.

“Members of the National Executive Committee and the totality of the members of our great party are, therefore, requested to ignore the said notice and/or invitation as a product of mischief that should not be given any probative value.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) shall continue to protect our Constitution and convene its meetings and the National Executive Committee meetings, in accordance with the provisions of the Party Constitution,” the statement added.