APC Crisis: Buhari’s silence a grave danger – Sagay

Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence in the face of the leadership crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) portends grave danger for the party’s future.

Speaking in a chat with Daily Independent, Sagay, a card-carrying member of the party, added that Edo state may go the way of the opposition in the forthcoming governorship election if the situation is not well managed.

“The President cannot be aloof in this situation. He has been aloof so far and that is extremely risky for the future of the party,” he said.

”He has to intervene, bring authority to bear on the party and straighten out the situation immediately”.

“When it gets to a stage where things have degenerated to level that an Assistant National Secretary is declaring himself as the National chairman and everybody is looking and the President is saying nothing, the party will end up in chaos and definitely, the party will lose out in Edo and it will have greater implications”.

“Once you have allowed a mole to enter the party by self declaration and takes authority and nothing is done, then the very existence of the party will be in danger.”

