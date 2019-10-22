‘APC coming to right PDP wrongs in Bayelsa’ – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the ruling party has a mission to correct the mistakes made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State.

Oshiomhole spoke at the launch of the party’s campaign in Ogbia town, Ogbia local government area of the state.

According to him, the party has presented a good team and was confident of winning the November 16 governorship election in the state.

“APC is coming to right the wrongs of the PDP government in Bayelsa state, come November 16,” he said.

“The APC government, under David Lyon, will work assiduously to provide security, employment, and empowerment for all Bayelsa people.

“I understand that my dear friend, the outgoing governor of Bayelsa, is already visited by the withdrawal syndrome facing any governor close to the end of his tenure.

“I want to assure him, on behalf of our candidate, Lyon, that he is not coming to chase him away or witch-hunt him; our candidate is only coming to correct his wrongs.

“Our desire is to see that the people of Bayelsa will witness greater development and sustainable growth.”

He assured the people of the state that the ruling party is ready to bring positive change to the state.

“APC is coming to make a difference in Bayelsa; Lyon will not betray those who stand by him; he will carry the youth along; he understands the language of poverty,” he said.

“Lyon understands the deprivation which this state and people of the south-south went through, and that is why he decided to fight for justice.”

In his speech, David Lyon, APC governorship candidate, promised to implement policies that will bring development to the state.

He also promised to revive the Kolo Creek gas turbine to ensure adequate power supply in the state.