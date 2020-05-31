APC Chieftain hits Oyegun over clamour for automatic ticket for Obaseki, Akeredolu

The alleged clamour by former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, that the party should give automatic tickets to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his counterpart in Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has been condemned by Chief Lanre Razak, a stalwart of the party in Lagos State.

Razak, who is a former commissioner for public transportation in Lagos State, said in a statement that Oyegun still has an axe to grind with his successor, Adams Oshiomhole.

“his point of view has exposed him that he has not fully forgiven Comrade Adams Oshiomole, the man that took over from him as the National Chairman of the party when he was still interested in the position.

“We expect that as a former National Chairman of APC and elder statesman he should learn how to forgive and forget. As at now, we look upon him as a part of those who should be proffering solution to the crisis rocking the party and not to take side thereby complicating matters.

“He should allow direct primaries throw up the best candidate who will fly the party’s flag and be accepted by the electorate in Edo State rather than promote the candidacy of the incumbent governor”.

Razak who is also the Balogun- General of Epe advised members of the party in Edo State to allow democracy takes its full course, bearing in mind that they belong to the same political family.

“They should see the contest as a game and not a do-or-die affair where a winner and loser must emerge and should comport themselves peacefully before and after the primary so that after the exercise they can unite and defeat the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to win the governorship seat for APC in the state on September 19, 2020.”

