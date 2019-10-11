‘APC can’t get 20% votes’ – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidates cannot score up to 20 per cent of the votes in the November 16 Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship elections.

The PDP said the APC will also fail to attain the statutory 25 per cent of the votes in two-thirds of local governments in the two states.

A statement Thursday by the spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, further stated that the APC cannot boast of genuine followership, having failed to consolidate any foothold in the two states.

The statement said: “This is so because it is overwhelmingly evident that the PDP has the highest demography of members, supporters and volunteers in all the electoral units, wards and local governments, ready for the poll and not even the APC’s recourse to violence, blackmail, manipulations and rituals can sway the resolve of the people in both states.

“Moreover, there is already a consensus that APC’s candidates; the anti-people Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as well as unskilled David Lyon of Bayelsa State are no match for PDP’s versatile Musa Wada and cerebral Senator Douye Diri’s popularity in their respective states.”

“For the people of Kogi state, the November 16 election is a determined march for freedom; for inevitable emancipation from the stranglehold of the repressive, vindictive, exploitative and corrupt APC administration.”