APC Adopts Gbajabiamila for House Speaker

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted the House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, as its candidate for the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th Assembly.

This position was reached after a deliberation with the party’s House of Representatives members-elect at a dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The dinner also had in attendance the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who informed party members that the APC was determined to ensure that it does not repeat what he described as mistakes made in the 8th Assembly, under a “hostile leadership”.

Adopting “a winner takes all position”, the party chairman urged the APC lawmakers not to share what belongs to the party with anyone, especially the opposition.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, also confirmed the party’s position to reporters at the end of the event.

He disclosed that the position of the deputy speaker has been zoned to the north-central region of the country.