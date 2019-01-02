‘Any Zone Promised Power in 2023 Should Demand a Written Agreement’ – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, says those geo-politcal zones that have been promised power in 2023 should demand a written agreement to that effect.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the charismatic lawmaker said the agreement should be signed by the presidential candidates and chieftains of the political parties offering the promise and witnessed by respected traditional and religious leaders, as according to him, gentleman agreement is a “hoax and a mirage.”

“If they promise your geopolitical zone political power in 2023, demand for a written irreversible and irrevocable agreement, signed by their presidential candidates and party chieftains and witnessed by respected traditional and religious leaders,” he said.

“Gentleman agreement is a hoax & a mirage.”

Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing, had said the south-west has more to gain by re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari as this would guarantee that power would come to the south-west in 2023.

Also, Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo recently called on the south-west to support Buhari’s re-election bid so that power would return to the region in 2023.

But in November, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), asked the southeast to vote for Buhari in order to secure the presidency in 2023.