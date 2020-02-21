‘Any man who is always available is jobless’ – Ali Baba

Top Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, professionally known as Ali Baba, has taken to Instagram to advise people not to confuse a busy man with a jobless man.

According to the stand-up comedian, a man who is always available is jobless. However, one who has work tries to make time for his family from his busy schedule.

He also called on ladies to understand that jobs are different and because a man is always busy with his job doesn’t mean he doesn’t love them.

He wrote;

“Choose who you want to be with. Don’t let all these people come online to confuse you.

“Any man who is available 24/7… is not the kind of man you want.

“And if your lady is busy, appreciate her efforts to make it up. Don’t burn out the few moments you have, quarrelling over the times she wasn’t available.

“Our jobs and time required differ. An actor may have all the time in the world for you. But a 9-5 worker can only be available at weekends.

“Some Naval officers can be away for months. Don’t compare them with that photographer that covers weddings and sees you all week.

“Because he sees you every day doesnt mean he loves you more than the one who works hard and sees you once in a week.

Be guided.”

See screenshot of his post below: