 Anti-Nigerian hashtags trend in South Africa

#NigeriansMustGo has been the top trending hashtag on Twitter in South Africa as xenophobia sweeps through the country yet again.

This comes just days after a small protest was held outside the Nigerian High Commission in the capital, Pretoria, under the banner #PutSouthAfricansFirst.

The latest hashtag has been partly fuelled by a report in local media that a police raid led to five Nigerians being arrested and charged with human trafficking after 11 women were found to be working as sex workers at brothels disguised as a bed-and-breakfast.

Last week, Digital Forensic Research Lab – which is made up of forensic researchers who track conflicts – said it had identified a dismissed lance corporal in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) as running a fake Twitter account used to fuel xenophobia.

Many South Africans accuse immigrants of taking the jobs of locals, and of being involved in crime.

As the protest raged last week, Nigeria’s High Commissioner Bala Kabiru said not all Nigerians in South Africa could be branded as criminals.

“We don’t accept the profiling of Nigerians in South Africa,” he was quoted by local as saying.

