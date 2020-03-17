Anthony Joshua’s glorious return to Nigeria captured in mini-doc series [Watch]

For two-time heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua, it was a glorious homecoming back to his native Nigeria in February.

Mobbed on the streets by fans, feted by royalty and courted by politicians, the Nigerian-born British heavyweight champ was greeted on his return home with pomp and pageantry: but that’s not all.

Growing up as a London-raised Nigerian, AJ has continued to break boundaries — and he continues in this same form in a new mini-doc called A Man Can’t Run With Money In His Pocket. All He Can Run With Is Hope In His Heart.

In this new edition to his ever-growing YouTube channel, the champ is followed to the Nigeria.

With his inspiring narration being heard throughout, we come to find out why AJ sees so much importance in sticking to your roots — as well as the added need of having to return to Africa after his second bout with Andy Ruiz Jr, which saw him win back his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO world titles.

Check out some essential viewing below…