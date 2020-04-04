Anthony Joshua’s fight with Kubrat Pulev postponed

Anthony Joshua’s defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world heavyweight titles against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev has been postponed.

The fight, scheduled to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, 20 June, has now been called off as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep through the globe.

A statement from Joshua’s promoter Matchroom Boxing said a new date for the fight “was being worked on”.

Matchroom added it was “continuing to explore the possibility” of hosting the bout at the same venue at a later date.

Pulev, 38, is the mandatory challenger to Joshua’s IBF belt. He was scheduled to fight Joshua in October 2017 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium but had to withdraw less than two weeks before the bout because of a shoulder injury.

Promoter Eddie Hearn had previously said Joshua v Pulev could be moved to July because of the uncertainty of when Tottenham’s remaining home Premier League matches would be played.