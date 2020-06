No disability is holding Anthony Joshua down from performing his civic obligation.

The boxing heavy weight champion joined the Black Lives Matter protest in Watford, North London, despite suffering an accident and confined to the use of crutches.

Sporting a leg brace, an all-black ensemble with a tee-shirt sporting the words “Black Lives Matter”, Joshua hobbled along as he joined protesters for the demonstration calling for an end to racial injustice.

