Anthony Joshua to present heavyweight titles to Buhari

World boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is scheduled to present his belts to Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, a presidential aide said on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, told State House correspondents on behalf of the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare.

This was announced after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday.

Akande however said the date for the presentation of the belts was yet to be fixed.

“The Minister of Sports announced that Anthony Joshua will be presenting his belts to the President in a matter of days.

“The Council members also expressed appreciation for the gift of books from the Vice President which has become an annual tradition,’’ he said.

Nigerian-born Briton Joshua defeated Mexican-American boxer, Andy Ruiz Jr., by unanimous points decision in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday to reclaim the IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO heavyweight world championship belts he lost to Ruiz Jr. in June