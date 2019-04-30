Anthony Joshua to Defend Titles June 1 against Andy Ruiz

Andy Ruiz Jr is set to be officially announced as Anthony Joshua’s new opponent for June 1 heavyweight bout at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The 29-year-old Mexican-American will step in after Jarrell Miller failed three drugs tests and was ruled out of the fight.

Ruiz Jr, with 33 professional bouts so far, lost just once to Joseph Parker and now feels ready to step up in class again after rebuilding.

During his time in the amateur ranks, Andy Ruiz Jr racked up an impressive record of 105-5. As a professional, Ruiz Jr is 32-1 (21 KOs).

Since he’s been training, he jumped straight back into camp after two days off and is now readying himself to face Nigeria-born Joshua on his US debut.