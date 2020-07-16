Anthony Joshua tipped to ‘knockout’ Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua has been backed to knock out Tyson Fury by former multi-time world champion Bernard Hopkins.

This comes as world heavyweight title holders Joshua and Fury agree financial terms to meet in 2021 to decide an undisputed champion.

Speaking on the blockbuster bout, Hopkins told Sky Sports‘ Toe 2 Toe podcast: “The heavyweight division was asleep for a decade until Deontay Wilder, Joshua and Fury surfaced. Four or five other names are knocking on the door to be threatening contenders.

“But let’s just deal with those three right now.

“Joshua vs Fury is a fight that both guys could win or lose. I like Joshua to be tested, to get his feelings hurt early – that might be a knock-down but he will get up.

“Because of the lesson that he learned being, not unprepared, but overconfident he paid a big price. He redeemed himself.

“Now that is in his memory – what not to do ever again – Joshua beats Fury by knockout late.

“It will be an interesting, exciting five or six rounds at the beginning. Then Joshua’s athleticism, boxing IQ and experience would overwhelm Fury.

“Joshua would come out of a dust-storm based on his experience.

“At this point he has to make a really serious statement based on [the Andy Ruiz Jr loss]. Redemption.

“This fight is Joshua’s stamp of approval of being great. He’s not there yet. He is in legacy building mode.”

Joshua first defends his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Kubrat Pulev while Fury meets Wilder in a third WBC title fight.

