Anthony Joshua self isolating after meeting Prince Charles

Heavyweight champion of the world, Anthony Joshua is self-isolating after meeting Prince Charles 16 days ago before he tested positive for coronavirus.

The 30-year-old IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight world champion met the Prince of Wales and The Queen on 9 March at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

And on Wednesday morning, it was announced that the Prince of Wales tested positive for coronavirus after he showed mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health” and in isolation in Scotland.

Reacting, an official spokesman says Joshua has not shown any signs of the flu-like virus and has spent this week self-isolating at home due to the government’s enforced lockdown.

“AJ is at home following government guidelines, he is fit and well,” a spokesman said.

“He wishes everyone affected a speedy recovery and a huge thank you to all the front line key workers.”

Joshua is due to defend his IBF crown against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev in June 2020.

It is not yet clear if the bout will go ahead as scheduled following the pandemic.