Anthony Joshua presents heavyweight titles to Buhari [Photos]

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has presented his IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO titles to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Joshua, 30, celebrated his recent victories with the Nigerian president on Saturday when he met with some Nigerians living in the United Kingdom.

A clearly humbled Joshua could not hide his feelings as he prostrated to pay homage to President Buhari, in line with the tradition of the Yoruba cultural group.

Nigerian-born AJ also had a nice time taking some selfies with the President.

The meeting had in attendance Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and his Trade and Investment counterpart, Adeniyi Adebayo.

AJ’s meeting with the President comes bare six weeks after he beat Andy Ruiz Jr in a unanimous decision to reclaim his IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

Check out more photos from the meet below…