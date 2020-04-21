Anthony Joshua names 7 fighters he wants to face before retirement

Heavyweight champion of the world, Anthony Joshua has named seven fighters he could face before he hangs up his gloves.

Nigerian-born British champ Joshua is due to defend his three belts against Kubrat Pulev this summer.

Originally slated for June 20, the clash has been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis which has wiped out the global sports calendar.

But in the event of a successful title defence, Joshua has set his sights on a slew of heavyweight rivals.

When asked who he could face, he told Sky Sports: “(Oleksandr) Usyk, (Deontay) Wilder, (Tyson) Fury, (Luis) Ortiz.

“Who else? I think that’s probably the majority. Adam Kownacki, Jarrell Miller… you know, that’s six names.”

Joshua went on to add Dillian Whyte to the mix having beaten his compatriot in 2015.

“I know he’s been chasing a world title shot. I offered him a world title shot last year in April, he refused it.

“Maybe he wants his hand on the WBC, but if me and Tyson Fury fight, then I know he didn’t want to fight me last year, but he’ll definitely have to fight me this time, if he wants his hands on the WBC belt.

“Once I’ve beaten Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte can come and get this work as well. It won’t be that good, it will be one-sided.”

Joshua and Fury had hoped to clash at the end of the year in a blockbuster battle of Britain, but the pandemic looks to have put paid to that prospect.

Meanwhile, Fury must first defend his own world title against Wilder in their trilogy clash pencilled for later this year.