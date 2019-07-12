Anthony Joshua Mobbed on Arrival in Nigeria [Video]

Former world Boxing Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua, arrived Nigeria on Thursday and was given a hero’s welcome.

A video posted on Instagram by one Janet Joshua showed the boxing champ being hailed by Nigerians at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.

His visit to Nigeria comes days after it was announced that Joshua and his conqueror – Andy Ruiz – are to have a rematch at a yet-to-be specified venue later this year.

The 29-year-old London-based fighter has always identified with his Nigerian roots, and even has a tattoo of Africa on his powerful right biceps.

Watch a clip of his arrival below…