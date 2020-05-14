Anthony Joshua is the Second Richest Sportsperson in the UK

Anthony Joshua is making heavy money!

In a ranking by Sunday Times, the world heavyweight champion has been ranked the second-richest young sportsperson in the United Kingdom, beaten only by Gareth Bale whose estimated net worth is £114 million.

The list comprising of sportsperson below 30 features the likes of; Paul Pogba, David De Gea, Kevin De Bruyne, etc.

According to the publication, Joshua earned an estimated £78 million from his two fights with Andy Ruiz Jr last year, bringing his net worth to £107 million.

British-Nigerian Joshua, reclaimed his titles from Andy Ruiz Jr, a Mexican boxer, six months after he lost the titles.

Below is the list of the richest young sports for 2020, according to Sunday Times (wealth figures in pounds).

1. Gareth Bale (football) 114 million

2. Anthony Joshua (boxing) 107 million

3. Paul Pogba (football) 50 million

4. Kevin de Bruyne (football) 34 million

4. David de Gea (football) 34 million

6. Raheem Sterling (football) 28 million

7. N’Golo Kante (football) 25 million

8. Harry Kane (football) 24 million

9. Daniel Sturridge (football) 22 million

10. Jordan Henderson (football) 21 million

