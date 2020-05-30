Anthony Joshua is Having a Hard Time Meeting the Love of his Life

Anthony Joshua is having a hard time meeting the ‘one’.

The World heavyweight boxing champion is yet to find the love of his life and sweep her into happily ever after like Prince Charming would.

Speaking with the Sun, Joshua who confessed that he is set in his ways and may have to compromise in order to commit to a relationship said;

“I don’t have a girlfriend and I haven’t had one for a while. But as I get older I do think it would be nice to have someone, someone to grow with as well — but I honestly haven’t found anyone.”

“For me to have a relationship now means I would have to compromise and change my ways and I don’t know how easy that would be for me to do.

“So I do date but I don’t get to the stage where I actually put anyone into that position”.

The sportsman who wants a partner who will be understanding of the demands on fame also confessed that he does not leave his estate much and might have to start hitting all the celebrity shindigs in order to find a girlfriend.

“I hope I will — and probably meeting someone else who understands fame would make sense. I would hope so. But it needs to be someone down to earth, family-orientated – someone who can call my mum their second mum.

“Maybe I need to get off the estate and start going to celebrity parties — maybe do something different.

Speaking on parenting his 4-year-old during the lockdown, he noted;

“I started off as super-dad and then that slowly went out the window and to be honest he’s watching way too much TV now, AJ said.

“The only thing he wants to do is watch Paw Patrol and Ryan’s World – there’s no way you’d get him watching Joe Wicks.”

“At home, he doesn’t really think of me as a famous boxer or anything like that. I’m not a superstar and he doesn’t think so either. He knows I fight but that’s all.

Anthony Joshua also spoke on keeping fit and returning back to work after this is over.

“In my own mind I had mentally written off most of this year but, if I was to fight this year, it would probably be November or December.

“You need discipline and that’s one thing I’ve got personally, I don’t need to be told or pushed – it’s in my character.

“I just hit the bags, skip and it’s the first time in my whole boxing career where I’ve been left alone.

