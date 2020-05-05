Anthony Joshua is a big cuddly baby – Fury

Tyson Fury has stated that Deontay Wilder was a tougher opponent than Anthony Joshua would be, describing his fellow Brit as a “big cuddly baby”.

The Gypsy King destroyed the Bronze Bomber with a seventh round KO when the two faced off for a second time in Las Vegas back in February.

It was redemption for the 31-year-old with many seeing his draw against the American in December 2018 as a fight he deserved to win.

Joshua is now seen as Fury’s next obstacle, should he win a potential trilogy fight against Wilder.

But the Gypsy King doesn’t anticipate the Olympic medalist posing much of a threat after seeing him lose his undefeated record to Andy Ruiz last year.

“One-hundred percent, Joshua’s not dangerous, at all. He’s like a big cuddly baby,” Fury told ESPN.

“Why would I be a believer when he got knocked spark out by Andy Ruiz? A last-minute replacement opponent … who turned up 300 pounds or whatever it is, he didn’t train, and Anthony Joshua couldn’t do any good with him in the rematch.

“He doesn’t have anything, he couldn’t hold a candle to ‘The Gypsy King’.

“There’s only one heavyweight out there, there’s only one undefeated world champion. They’ve all fallen by the wayside, the fellow that hasn’t gotten beat, has knocked them out!

“I’m the only one! Me – ‘The Gypsy King,’ unbeatable, the untouchable, unbreakable champion.”

Fury has also decided, after concluding “there isn’t much else to do”, that he will continue fighting until he is 40 – a further nine years.

“I’m going to fight on ’til I’m 40 years old,” he added.

