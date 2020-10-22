Anthony Joshua, Ighalo slate Nigerian government over bloody clampdown on protesters

Anthony Joshua and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo have joined the chorus of voices condemning the Nigerian government after soldiers opened fire on protesters in Lekki, Lagos.

Nigerians have been demonstrating nationwide every day for nearly two weeks against a police unit called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) notorious for extortion, harassment, torture and extrajudicial murders.

Change will happen!

It’s time 🇳🇬 https://t.co/T4AJYJQHPk — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) October 21, 2020

Joshua said: “The situation has escalated, the violence and killings are horrendous. All because of people saying they want to live in peace?

“I pray God opens the gates for the heroes of Nigeria! This was never a trend for me! It’s real life and I want to learn how to make lasting change.

“I’m looking at hospitals to support, along with food and care packages in the time being. Change will happen.”

Ighalo posted his tweet from the Parc des Princes pitch, having been an unused substitute on Tuesday night as United beat PSG 2-1 in the Champions League opener.

Pray for NIGERIA🇳🇬✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/V7i4Ngs9qd — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) October 20, 2020

Ighalo said: “The Nigerian government, you guys are a shame to the world for killing your own citizens, sending military to the streets to kill unarmed protesters because they are protesting for their own rights? It’s uncalled for.

“You people will be remembered in history as the first government to send the military to the city to start killing their own citizens. I am ashamed of this government, we are tired of you guys and we can’t take this anymore.”

Ighalo’s video was shared to millions of people through team-mate Marcus Rashford and former United star Rio Ferdinand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

