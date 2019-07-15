Anthony Joshua, His Sister, Take Cruise on Dangote’s N15.5bn Luxury Yacht [Photos]

It’s been a great homecoming for Nigerian-born heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, to say the least.

After being mobbed on his arrival at the Murtala Muhammad Airport last week, the former WBA, IBF, IBO champ has been feted by the haves and have-nots across the length and breadth of Lagos.

Youths in Magodo hero-worshipped him and declared him as their ultimate inspiration in life and sports, while singer, DJ Cuppy played host to him and gifted him a cake to former.

It gets even better for the superstar boxer as this time, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, who owns a luxury yacht called the ‘Mariya’ which he purchased in 2013, treated him and his sister, Janet to a boat cruise.

A thrilled Janet Joshua shared photos of herself and her brother on the boat with the caption:

“When Sir Aliko Dangote �� hosts you on his boat”

Nigerians sure know how to welcome their own…