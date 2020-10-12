Anthony Joshua hails #EndSARS protesters

Heavyweight champion of the world, Anthony Joshua has hailed the #EndSARS protesters who are demanding an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

The protesters are insistent in their call on the Federal Government to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, a day after the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu announced that the rogue unit has been disbanded.

The protesters are presently blocking the toll gates at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport and Lekki, Lagos to press home their demand.

Reacting to the wave of protests over police brutality, Anthony Joshua tweeted:

“Well done to all the Nigerians who have been protesting against SARS – those who made donations to fund organisations lobbying against it – those who have recently been informed & took time to educate themselves. Those with power to make change. Praying for Nigeria.”

Well done to all the Nigerians who have been protesting against SARS – those who made donations to fund organisations lobbying against it – those who have recently been informed & took time to educate themselves. Those with power to make change. Praying for Nigeria 🙏🏾🇳🇬 — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) October 12, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

