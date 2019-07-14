Anthony Joshua gets Hero’s Welcome in Makoko

Residents of Makoko community in Lagos State on Saturday trooped out in their hundreds to receive former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Joshua, former holder of the IBF, WBA and WBO titles, earlier visited the National Stadium in Surulere, on Saturday morning.

During his visit to Makoko, the 29-year-old met with children and fans, taking selfies with them.

Other notable personalities present include Timi Dakolo, Tonye Cole and others, Punch writes.

Joshua, who has Nigerian parents and was born in England, then thrilled the children with a demo of a boxing fight.

Adult females in the slum area also cheered, his mother, Yetunde Joshua, who was with the heavyweight boxer during the visit, while the children made a special presentation, which got him laughing.

According to them, the coming of Joshua to the area has inspired them to be ambitious, even as they called for necessary support.

They also engaged the British professional boxer with questions on why he wasn’t boxing for Nigeria and the age he started boxing.

Responding to the questions, Joshua said, “My father and mother left Nigeria when they were 25 years old to the United Kingdom and I was born there, so I started fighting at the age of 18 years old.”

The founder of the center, Otto Orondaam, took those present on a tour of the Makoko community to meet the residents.