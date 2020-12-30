Anthony Hopkins Celebrates 45 Years Sobriety With Heartwarming Message

Anthony Hopkins took to his social media yesterday to celebrate 45 years of sobriety, and shared a heartwarming message for those afflicted with alcohol and/or substance abuse.

“Forty-five years ago today, I had a wake-up call. I was heading for disaster drinking myself to death,” Hopkins said, adding “I got a little message that said: ‘Do you want to live or die?’ and I wanted to live.”

The Oscar Award-winning actor said he has “off days” and sometimes some “doubt,” but stressed to those struggling to be strong. “Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday,” Hopkins said. “You young people, just keep in there. Don’t give up, just keep fighting, be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid.”

Hopkins, who turns 83 on Thursday, closed by wishing everyone a Happy New Year and said he was positive that 2021 would be better.

See the video below:

With gratitude, I celebrate 45 years of sobriety. pic.twitter.com/fxzMRGlI4m — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) December 29, 2020

