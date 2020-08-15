Anthony Anderson to Receive a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Congratulations to Anthony Anderson!

Variety is reporting that the Blackish star will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contribution to the movie industry and to pop culture.

“I was looking forward to the pomp and circumstance that surrounds anyone getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, because not just anyone can or will get that,” Anderson said in a statement shared with the outlet.

He added that he had hoped to be celebrated with family and friends and those who stood with him all these years, but sadly, “that type of event can’t happen because of what’s happening in the world right now.”

Whatever be the case, fans are still excited for him!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

