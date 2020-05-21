‘Antebellum’ Trailer: Watch Janelle Monáe’s Frightening Time Jump In New Thriller

The much-anticipated trailer for Antebellum, staring Janelle Monáe, is finally here.

The trailer jumps from the present to the 19th century South, and the logline explains that the film follows successful author Veronica Henley (Monáe), who finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.

Antebellum also stars Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Robert Aramayo, Lily Cowles and Marque Richardson also star.

It was previously scheduled to be released on April 24, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be released on August 21, 2020.

Watch the trailer below: