Another Win as Naira Marley Acquires New Mansion

Marlians are sure doing the lord’s work evident by Naira Marley’s undisputed winning.

The ‘inside life’ crooner showed off his latest acquisition; a mansion in the high brow Lekki area of Lagos.

The ‘supreme leader’ of the ‘No Belt Gang’, shared this news via Instagram stories with congratulatory messages pouring in.

While responding to one of his well wishers, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley revealed that his latest property is his fifth house in Lekki.

Marlians are sure doing something right. See pictures below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

