Another Uber passenger jumps off Third Mainland Bridge

Bare two weeks after a man alighted from a cab on third mainland bridge and jumped into the Lagos Lagoon, another young man has repeated the act leapt from an Uber cab and jumped into the lagoon.

The PUNCH reports that the man, whose identity is being kept, landed on floating logs of wood beneath the Third Mainland Bridge.

The cab driver told officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) that he picked the passenger from Igando, a suburb of Lagos.

He said,

“I carried him (the passenger) from Igando and he insisted I pass through the Third Mainland Bridge.

“On getting to the bridge, he asked me whether this was Third Mainland Bridge and I answered yes.

“He told me that he was pressed and that I should wait for him to ease himself. I was curious. At this time, he was forcing me to wait. I stylishly drove him to the point where the RRS men were standing inward Lagos.

“I told him I was no longer interested in the trip before I approached the police officers leaving him inside the car.”

A source, who is also an eyewitness, said,

“As soon as the cab driver approached the police informing them of what his passenger was telling him, he (the victim) got down from the Volkswagen Jetta car and jumped into the Lagoon but he landed on floating logs of wood.

“Before he jumped, one of the police officers who saw him approached the railings of the bridge and persuaded him not to jump.”

The victim was rescued but sustained varying degrees of injury.

It was also gathered that the victim was rushed to the Lagos State Teaching Hospital, where he was later referred to Lagos University Teaching Hospital.