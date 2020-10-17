Another tanker explosion rocks Otedola Bridge

There has been yet another tanker explosion on the Otedola Bridge, Lagos.

According to multiple reports, two tankers laden with fuel exploded early hours of Saturday (2 am), sending a fireball into the air.

The number of casualties as at press time uncertain.

Otedola Bridge on fire right now. 2:36am pic.twitter.com/QysK8YDw5o — Adeyemi Adesanya (@AdeyemiAdesan12) October 17, 2020

Video showing the tanker explosion that is happening on Otedola bridge pic.twitter.com/4C7zggDRnq — Naija wants to #EndSARS (@Naija_PR) October 17, 2020

More to follow…

