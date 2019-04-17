Another Student Slumps, Dies in FUTO

The Federal University of Technology Owerri, (FUTO) in Imo state, has been thrown into mourning again following the death of another student.

Master Eleodichukwu Chukwuenyem, a 100L student of Surveying & Geo-informatics department who hails from Aguata local government area, Anambra State, slumped in front of Hostel C. within the campus.

Infoscope Media, quoting an eyewitness, said the student just slumped in front of the hostel and was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the nurses.

The nurses reportedly revealed that there was a delay from when the student slumped to when he was rushed to the school’s medical centre as it was gathered that a group of students decided to take pictures of the student who collapsed instead of rushing him to the clinic.

His death is coming two days after a final year student was said to have passed away and weeks after the institution was rocked by a sex romp saga which saw three of its students and a lady dead.

The remains of the deceased has been deposited at FUTO Medical centre.