Another Record Shattered, BBN’s Laycon Had Over 36k People on Instagram Live in Ten Minutes

It is written, the winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition, Laycon, is a record breaker and has done it again.

The rapper and singer held his first Instagram live session on Tuesday, September 29, and had about 36,600 people already joined in in less than 10 minutes.

Laycon whose official prize presentation will be holding today also hit the milestone of 1.6 million followers on Instagram about the same time he went live.

He appreciated all his fans and supporters, answered questions and did a little rap to entertain fans during the live session.

It looks like this is indeed the year of Laycon and we can’t wait to see the many more feats he is set to achieve.

