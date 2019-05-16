Another Nigerian, Victoria Obaze, Becomes Mayor in UK

Nigerians continue to blaze the trail abroad as Victoria Obaze was on Wednesday sworn into office as the first black female civic mayor of London Borough of Tower Hamlets.

Obaze’s inauguration on Wednesday is the latest in turn of events that have seen Nigerians emerge as mayors in their area councils of residence in the UK.

Ernest Ezeajughi and Kate Anorue, both from Anambra state, were recently sworn into office as mayors of London Borough of Brent and Enfield, respectively.

And Obaze, who contested three previous councillorship elections in 2010, 2014 as well as 2016 and failed, eventually succeeded in an election conducted on May 5, 2018, in Whitechapel ward.

Obaze who has four children and two grand children attended West London College and Metropolitan University where she studied business administration and community sector management at different times.

She also has certification in childcare which enabled her operate a registered charitable childcare centre in UK named Vicharles Play Centre.

Obaze is from Imo state and has lived in the UK for over 30 years.