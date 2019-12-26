Another Man Who Accused Kevin Spacey of Sexual Assault Dies

Daily Beast is reporting that Ari Behn, one of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accusers, died by suicide on Wednesday at the age of 47.

According to Behn’s manager, Geir Hakonsund: “It is with great sadness in our hearts that I on behalf of the very closest relatives of Ari Behn must announce that he took his own life today.”

The outlet added:

Behn was married to Norway’s Princess Martha Louise from 2002 to 2017, and the pair had three daughters together. In December 2017, Behn accused Spacey, 60, of groping him under a table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007. Spacey never responded to the allegation.

This comes three months after one of Spacey’s accusers wound up dead.

Only two ago, Spacey released another bizarre video in which he talked about killing those who did him wrong with kindness.

“As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world. Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me,” he continues in this new video. “The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack, but you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.” And a troubling music plays as he returns to stoking his fire.

See the creepy video below: